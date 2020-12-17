ProColor Filling Out Leadership for Move to U.S.

Dec. 17, 2020—ProColor Collision has hired a strategic operations specialist, Kevork Kahwajian, to support its franchises in the western region of the United States.

According to a press release, Kahwajian has been in the automotive industry since 1994, making his way up the ranks from his start as a material damage appraiser.

“I’m excited to join ProColor Collision team and support our franchisees as we develop our network in California, and eventually across the United States,” Kevork says in the press. “I look forward to sharing my experience with our network of collision repair centers to help them optimize their day-to-day operations.”