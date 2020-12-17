MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

ProColor Filling Out Leadership for Move to U.S.

December 17, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS board collision repair franchises ProColor ProColor Collision United States
hfghj

Dec. 17, 2020—ProColor Collision has hired a strategic operations specialist, Kevork Kahwajian, to support its franchises in the western region of the United States. 

According to a press release, Kahwajian has been in the automotive industry since 1994, making his way up the ranks from his start as a material damage appraiser.  

“I’m excited to join ProColor Collision team and support our franchisees as we develop our network in California, and eventually across the United States,” Kevork says in the press. “I look forward to sharing my experience with our network of collision repair centers to help them optimize their day-to-day operations.”

 

Related Articles

More on ProColor's Move to the U.S.

ProColor Breaks Out Passport

ProColor Names Director of National Sales

You must login or register in order to post a comment.