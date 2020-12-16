Marine Corps Veteran Receives Donated Nissan

Dec. 16, 2020—This week, the National Auto Body Council is working with Bristol West Insurance and Seminole Toyota to gift a refurbished vehicle to a deserving veteran.

Zachary Boonstra was selected by the Marine Corps League to receive a repaired 2014 Nissan Sentra. According to a press release, Boonstra is a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan and has faced health issues since being honorably discharged. Boonstra was working for a roofing company until the impacts of COVID-19 left him without a job and a vehicle, but that's about to change.

Tomorrow, Boonstra will receive his vehicle at Seminole Toyota in Sanford, Fla.