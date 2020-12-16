MENU

News

Marine Corps Veteran Receives Donated Nissan

December 16, 2020
Dec. 16, 2020—This week, the National Auto Body Council is working with Bristol West Insurance and Seminole Toyota to gift a refurbished vehicle to a deserving veteran. 

Zachary Boonstra was selected by the Marine Corps League to receive a repaired 2014 Nissan Sentra. According to a press release, Boonstra is a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan and has faced health issues since being honorably discharged. Boonstra was working for a roofing company until the impacts of COVID-19 left him without a job and a vehicle, but that's about to change.

Tomorrow, Boonstra will receive his vehicle at Seminole Toyota in Sanford, Fla.

