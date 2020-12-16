New Video Helps Techs Document ADAS Calibrations

Dec. 16, 2020—During its most recent virtual meeting, the Collision Industry Conference released a video detailing the 12 steps of documentation necessary for ADAS calibrations.

The video was created by volunteers from the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association's ADAS Calibrations committee, according to a press release. The video, which is sponsored by AirPro, breaks down CIC's complex flow chart of calibration process workflow.

“When the call went out asking companies like ours to help produce this video, we knew we had to support the cause. We hear from shops all the time asking for support and education in the field of scanning and ADAS calibrations,” says former CIC chairperson and current president of AirPro Diagnostics, Michael Quinn, in the release. "We were asked and eventually agreed to sponsor the entire video as we knew this video would provide so much benefit for repairers, it's a lot of information in an easily consumable format for all individuals engaged in performing calibrations.”

The video can be found here.