MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

New Video Helps Techs Document ADAS Calibrations

December 16, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS ADAS calibrations ADAS documentation AirPro cIC CIECA
rdtyul

Dec. 16, 2020—During its most recent virtual meeting, the Collision Industry Conference released a video detailing the 12 steps of documentation necessary for ADAS calibrations. 

The video was created by volunteers from the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association's ADAS Calibrations committee, according to a press release. The video, which is sponsored by AirPro, breaks down CIC's complex flow chart of calibration process workflow. 

“When the call went out asking companies like ours to help produce this video, we knew we had to support the cause. We hear from shops all the time asking for support and education in the field of scanning and ADAS calibrations,” says former CIC chairperson and current president of AirPro Diagnostics, Michael Quinn, in the release. "We were asked and eventually agreed to sponsor the entire video as we knew this video would provide so much benefit for repairers, it's a lot of information in an easily consumable format for all individuals engaged in performing calibrations.”

The video can be found here

Related Articles

Hunter Integrates with Autel for ADAS Calibrations

Study: 100 Estimates Miss 88 Percent of Needed ADAS Calibrations

CIECAst Webinar to Focus on ADAS Calibrations

You must login or register in order to post a comment.