This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Dec. 16, 2020—Get inside the mind of a major OEM electric vehicle developer. Plus, take a closer look at Bosch's accelerated scan tool and hear from one shop owner about how she's keeping up training during a pandemic.

ADAPT Podcast: Sheryl Driggers

Sheryl Driggers, co-owner of Universal Collision in Tallahassee, Florida, details how her techs are receiving training during the pandemic and how they've managed to add a new technician position.

Ford’s Approach to Electrification

Mark Kaufman, Ford's global director of electrification, shared four broad goals that the company had in making electric vehicles, which touched on the marketability, the likeability and the performance that they hoped to bring in the new models.

An Inside Look at Bosch’s Accelerated Scan Tool

Bosch has been in diagnostics for a long time, according to Product Manager, Danijela Haskin, and its latest scan tool, the ADS 525X, is a culmination of everything learned thus far.

The NHTSA is Re-Thinking Safety Regulation in a Driverless Future

The implications stretch far beyond the automotive manufacturing, technology and repair fields. Law enforcement, pedestrians, insurers and more have big stakes in the process as well.