This Week in Business Strategies

Dec. 21, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Key Business Realities That You Won't Be Taught in Any School — Inc.

This article features business "street smarts" you can't pick up anywhere else.

I Posted on LinkedIn 90 Times in 90 Days. Here's Why You Should Too. — Entrepreneur

The landscape of marketing is constantly evolving and today's LinkedIn post could be tomorrow's big win.

When Machine Learning Goes Off the Rails — Harvard Business Review

This article serves as a guide to managing risks when it comes to machine learning.