Shop Owner Mentors At-Risk Youth

Dec. 15, 2020—In Winston-Salem, N.C., David Moore is mentoring at-risk youth in his auto body shop.

For the last 15 years, Moore has been offering incarcerated and at-risk youth a chance to work in his shop and learn his trade, reports Fox 8. Moore has also founded Southside Rides Foundation to help those in need who may not have other options.

Local dealerships have hired more than 200 people who went through Moore's program, and 30 of them have opened their own business.

Image: SEED20, Southside Rides Foundation