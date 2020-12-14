Colors on Parade Adds Florida Franchise

Dec. 14, 2020—Colors on Parade, an eco-friendly automotive paint and dent repair service franchise, has opened its newest location in Sarasota, Fla.

According to a press release, the new franchise is owned and operated by Colin Reinert, a former dementia care nurse.

“When circumstances in the nursing industry began to change and the job started to take away too much of my family time, I knew it was time to make a switch," Reinert says in the release. "My favorite part about working with Colors on Parade is being able to work with my hands and see something go from bad to way better.”

Reinert recently completed Colors on Parade's new franchise certification program, His is one of the company's 250 locations.