Dec. 14, 2020—Volkswagen is recalling 31,947 vehicles due to rear camera malfunctions that could cause the screen to freeze while the car is backing up.

According to Consumer Affairs, the recall includes 2021 models of VW's Atlas Cross Sport, Tiguan, Jetta NF, Jetta GLI, Golf GTI, Atlas FL, and Arteon.

Volkswagen will notify owners and update the infotainment system free of charge.