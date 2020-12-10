Caliber Appoints New COO

Dec. 10, 2020—Caliber announced that David Goldstein has been appointed its chief operations officer.

Goldstein, who began in the industry as a collision repair technician in 1988, currently serves as Caliber's chief talent officer, but will assume his new role on Jan. 1. According to a press release, Goldstein will take on his new role while Caliber's current CEO, Steve Grimshaw, transitions to full-time executive chairman. Mark Sanders will move into the role of Caliber president and CEO.

“As Caliber’s Chief Talent Officer, Dave has been committed to ensuring that all of our 21,500+ teammates are inspired to reach their full potential,” Sanders says in the release. “He has focused on every element of Caliber’s culture and teammate success, including training, recruitment, compensation, benefits, and talent development. We’re excited to see his ongoing positive impact on our organization as COO as we continue to grow and expand market share.”

Image: David Goldstein, Caliber