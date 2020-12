Dec. 10, 2020—Today's Collision Repair Center in Malden, Mass., recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving frontline healthcare worker.

Melody Marshall, a nurse, was presented with a 2018 Honda Accord as part of the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program.

According to a press release, Melody has genuine compassion and empathy for her patients and always goes above and beyond for them and their families.