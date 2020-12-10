Crash Champions Completes Pacific Elite Acquisition

Dec. 10, 2020—Crash Champions announced this week the complete rebrand of the Pacific Elite MSO into Crash Champions shops.

According to a press release, Crash Champions acquired the Los Angeles-area chain earlier this year, but as of Dec. 1, all 23 Pacific Elite locations had been switched to Crash Champions facilities.

"Since being united with Crash Champions' winning platform, Pacific Elite has benefited from enhanced resources and capabilities for customers, as well as increased growth and future expansion opportunities," Tim Mullahey, president of Crash Champions and former CEO of Pacific Elite, says in the release.

With its latest acquisition, Crash Champions' network includes 52 locations across six states.