News

GM and Mitchell Announce Canada Collision Repair Network

December 10, 2020
Dec. 10, 2020—Mitchell, a technology provider for the automotive industry, and General Motors have introduced the GM Canada Collision Repair Network. It will allow participants to access business and technology resources intended to streamline the repair process for the safe return of GM vehicles to the road. 

According to a press release, Mitchell will serve as the program administrator by verifying that repair organizations are meeting standards for training, tools, and equipment. Facilities in the network will be using Mitchell Cloud Estimating with Integrated Repair Procedures to craft estimates and repair plans. 

Straying from most OEM certification programs, the press release says the GM Collision Repair Network provides a comprehensive approach requiring necessary training, tools, and repair procedures to restore vehicles, including models outfitted with advanced driver assistance systems. 

“We’re honored to support GM and its launch of the Canadian GM Collision Repair Network,” Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division, says in the press release. “Close collaboration and a joint commitment to proper, safe repair has resulted in a successful program for Network participants throughout the U.S."

