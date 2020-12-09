Farmers Insurance and NABC Donate a Jeep

Dec. 9, 2020—Farmers Insurance recently donated a newly refurbished vehicle to a single mother of three in Overland Park, Kan.

According to a press release, Farmers Insurance worked with CARSTAR Collision Specialists East to restore a 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport. The donation was part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program.

“The Farmers team is dedicated to giving back and helping make a positive impact in our communities,” Carly Kraft, external communications manager at Farmers Insurance, says in the release. “In providing reliable transportation, it’s our hope the newly restored vehicle will help meet the recipient’s needs, especially during this unique time.”