This Week in Business Strategies

De. 14, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Actions to Take Now That Will Empower Strategic Growth in 2021 — Inc.

You and your business could hit the ground running in the new year with these calls to action.

Business As (Un)Usual — Forbes

You may find inspiration in an unlikely place, check out Forbes' new page to see what other business owners have been attempting this year.

Founders, Apply the Scientific Method... — Harvard Business Review

An unconventional year calls for some unconventional methods.