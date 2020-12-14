MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

This Week in Business Strategies

December 14, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS 2021 business growth Business strategies Business tactics coronavirus leadership plan Small Business Strategy
qfsdfas

De. 14, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Actions to Take Now That Will Empower Strategic Growth in 2021Inc. 

You and your business could hit the ground running in the new year with these calls to action. 

Business As (Un)UsualForbes

You may find inspiration in an unlikely place, check out Forbes' new page to see what other business owners have been attempting this year. 

Founders, Apply the Scientific Method... — Harvard Business Review  

An unconventional year calls for some unconventional methods. 

Related Articles

This Week in Business Strategies

This Week in Business Strategies

This Week in Business Strategies

You must login or register in order to post a comment.