Driven Brands Convene for Virtual Summit

Dec. 8, 2020—The Driven Brands family will gather virtually tomorrow for its 2020 convention, themed "UNIT3D."

The virtual conference's keynote speakers include Mike Anderson of Collision Advice and Nancy Friedman, a well-known customer service keynote speaker, according to a press release. Driven Brands will also present annual awards to ABRA, Fix Auto USA, and CARSTAR franchise partners.

“Our goal is to create a united group of brands that collectively help build our business and drive our success,” Dean Fisher, president of the Driven Brands Collision Group, says in the press release. “This virtual summit is geared toward celebrating our accomplishments across our brands and paving a path forward to consistently outperform our past selves in operations, customer experience and community engagement.”