MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

AirPro Brings On adasThink

December 8, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS ADAS calibration adasThink AirPro safety Software study technology
asdfasdf

Dec. 8, 2020—AirPro Diagnostics is partnering with adasThink, a technology company whose software identifies necessary ADAS calibrations via collision repair estimates, according to a press release.

A recent study released by adasThink showed that 88 percent of OEM-required calibrations were missed in estimates. AirPro will integrate adasThink into its diagnostics platform.

“Together, I think we're going to be able to do a lot for shops,” Nick Dominato, adasThink co-founder, says in the press release. “We provide half of the equation and AirPro provides the other half. Once adasThink illustrates that a calibration must be performed, the shop needs to take action with that information. We're pretty excited that AirPro is going to be able to fill that gap, cut down on cycle time, and be able to perform a lot of those calibrations remotely for the shops.”

Related Articles

AirPro Planning Late 2019 Launch of New ADAS Product

AirPro Diagnostics Hires New Senior Consultant

AirPro Partners for Canadian Distribution

You must login or register in order to post a comment.