AirPro Brings On adasThink

Dec. 8, 2020—AirPro Diagnostics is partnering with adasThink, a technology company whose software identifies necessary ADAS calibrations via collision repair estimates, according to a press release.

A recent study released by adasThink showed that 88 percent of OEM-required calibrations were missed in estimates. AirPro will integrate adasThink into its diagnostics platform.

“Together, I think we're going to be able to do a lot for shops,” Nick Dominato, adasThink co-founder, says in the press release. “We provide half of the equation and AirPro provides the other half. Once adasThink illustrates that a calibration must be performed, the shop needs to take action with that information. We're pretty excited that AirPro is going to be able to fill that gap, cut down on cycle time, and be able to perform a lot of those calibrations remotely for the shops.”