This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Dec. 9, 2020—Have a look at what ADAS could look like on a motorcycle with a product that's already on the market. Plus, read about how mechanical repair shops can start looking at ADAS work.

Wondering what to do when your calibration fails? All that and more are in this week's ADAPT roundup.

When Should Mechanical Repair Shops Invest in ADAS?

Jack Perea, owner of Superior Replacement in Riverside, Calif., has been able to turn ADAS work into a profit center, but the investment wasn’t cheap

Is Your Mechanical Repair Shop Ready for ADAS?

Following up on the previous story about why one mechanical shop owner invested big in ADAS, take another look at what operators in that sector need to consider while thinking about that kind if repair.

Collision-Aversion Technology for Motorcycles

The AI-based system functions with two wide-angle cameras, each with 360 degrees of visibility, a Predictive Vision algorithm, a compact in-unit computer processor, and two mirror-mounted LED alerts.