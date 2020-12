Dec. 7, 2020—General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have issued a recall for almost 10,000 Chevy-Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

The recall has been issued for model 2015 and 2016 pickups due to roof rail airbag inflator end caps that may detach without warning and fly into the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash, reports GM Authority.

GM will notify owners and replace the roof rail air bag modules free of charge.