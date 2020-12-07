Right to Repair Legislation to be Discussed in New Jersey

Dec. 7, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey will host a virtual membership meeting to discuss ongoing efforts behind the Massachusetts Right to Repair ballot measure, which recently passed.

According to a press release, the meeting will focus on steps taken to pass the historic Right to Repair ballot measure. The meeting will also provide insights for members who wish to voice their support for the New Jersey Insurance Fair Conduct Act.

The virtual meeting will be conducted via Zoom on Dec. 17. Register for the discussion here.