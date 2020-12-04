Gerber Collision Expands in Michigan

Dec. 4, 2020—The Boyd Group, also known in the U.S. by trade name Gerber Collision and Glass, has acquired three new locations in Michigan.

According to Glassbytes, Gerber Glass and Collision has taken over Classic Auto Collision Centers and its three facilities in Escanaba, Kingsford, and Marquette, Mich.

“The teams at these repair centers are dedicated to providing outstanding customer service and we welcome the opportunity to continue that while serving these communities and our insurance partners," Gerber Collision and Glass COO Kevin Burnett says in the release. "This acquisition is another example of our commitment to growing our brand.”