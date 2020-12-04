MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

Gerber Collision Expands in Michigan

December 4, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition Boyd Group expansion Gerber Collision and Glass Growth michigan
ghbjk

Dec. 4, 2020—The Boyd Group, also known in the U.S. by trade name Gerber Collision and Glass, has acquired three new locations in Michigan. 

According to Glassbytes, Gerber Glass and Collision has taken over Classic Auto Collision Centers and its three facilities in Escanaba, Kingsford, and Marquette, Mich. 

“The teams at these repair centers are dedicated to providing outstanding customer service and we welcome the opportunity to continue that while serving these communities and our insurance partners," Gerber Collision and Glass COO Kevin Burnett says in the release. "This acquisition is another example of our commitment to growing our brand.”

Related Articles

Gerber Acquires Jay-Bee Collision in Kenosha, Wis.

Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Location in Lafayette Louisiana

You must login or register in order to post a comment.