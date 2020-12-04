MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

Service King Helps Collision Tech Program

December 4, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair education foundation CREF Service King Service King Collision Repair students Technician Training
rsedtfyguhj

Dec. 4, 2020—Service King Collision has partnered with Collin College Technical Campus to provide support for its Collision Technology program. 

According to a press release, Service King's collaboration with the Collision Repair Education Foundation enables the company to support technical schools via advisory board seat positions, as well as scholarship donations. 

“It has been an honor to support Collin College, through the introduction from CREF, in the development of curriculum, the launch of its Collision Technology program, and of course, the debut of its state-of-the-art facility. In efforts to expand our support, we’ve offered to assist with parts and vehicle donations, which the school informed us they would best benefit from," Sean Huurman, Service King's chief human resources officer, says in the press release. 

 

Related Articles

Service King Welcomes 37 Technicians to Apprentice Program

25 Apprentice Techs Graduate Service King Training Program

Service King Adds 32 Technicians to Apprentice Program

You must login or register in order to post a comment.