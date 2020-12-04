Service King Helps Collision Tech Program

Dec. 4, 2020—Service King Collision has partnered with Collin College Technical Campus to provide support for its Collision Technology program.

According to a press release, Service King's collaboration with the Collision Repair Education Foundation enables the company to support technical schools via advisory board seat positions, as well as scholarship donations.

“It has been an honor to support Collin College, through the introduction from CREF, in the development of curriculum, the launch of its Collision Technology program, and of course, the debut of its state-of-the-art facility. In efforts to expand our support, we’ve offered to assist with parts and vehicle donations, which the school informed us they would best benefit from," Sean Huurman, Service King's chief human resources officer, says in the press release.