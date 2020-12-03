1Collision Adds Advisory Board and New Location

Dec. 3, 2020—1Collision has formed a four-person advisory board comprised of collision repair shop owners.

According to a press release, the advisory board will provide input for future programs related to marketing, insurer, OE, and vendor relations. The newly-selected members are Roy Schnepper of Butler's Collision, Dan Sjolseth of Superior Service Center, Christy Jones of 1Collision Des Moines, and Steven Kotik of International Auto Body.

1Collision also announced its first location in South Dakota: Auto Body Clinic, located in the city of Huron.