ASE Adds Spanish Translations for Certifications

December 2, 2020
Dec. 2, 2020—The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence has added Spanish translations to select ASE certification tests. 

According to a press release, Luis Arboleda of Superior Automotive Training, Rafael de Leon of Automotive Service Institute, Guillermo Martinez of Automotive Technical Center, and Francisco Moreno of ZF Services, LLC, all worked with ASE to develop a plan to implement Spanish translations into the ASE test-taking procedures. 

"As the number of Spanish-speaking professional service technicians continues to grow, we felt it was imperative to take steps to meet their needs when it comes to testing and certification," ASE president and CEO, Tim Zilke, says in the release. 

