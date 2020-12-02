ASA Encourages You To Contact Congress

Dec. 2, 2020—The Automotive Service Association is urging members to send a letter to their representatives in support of reinstating the Paycheck Protection Program.

According to a press release put out by the ASA, a new stimulus package would provide aid to people and businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. Legislators are also considering a second round of individual payments of $1,200.

ASA believes the most important part would be the reactivation and expansion of the Paycheck Protection Program, which distributes forgivable, low-interest loans to small businesses such as collision repair shops.