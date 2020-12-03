This Week in Leadership Tactics

Dec. 3, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

What Inclusive Leaders Sound Like — Harvard Business Review

Being an inclusive leader means talking the talk and walking the walk.

3 Tips to Communicate Authentically in Times of Crisis — Entrepreneur

Communication is more important now than ever with face-to-face contact kept to a minimum. Make sure you're still getting your point across with these three hints.

Giving Thanks to Mean, Detached and Decisive Leaders: Reasons to Be Objective — Forbes

This article teaches you how to make the tough decisions, objectively.