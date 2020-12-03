MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

December 3, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS burnout burnout in the workplace inclusion inclusivity leaders leadership leadership skills leadership strategies leadership styles
leadership tactics

Dec. 3, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

What Inclusive Leaders Sound LikeHarvard Business Review 

Being an inclusive leader means talking the talk and walking the walk. 

3 Tips to Communicate Authentically in Times of Crisis Entrepreneur

Communication is more important now than ever with face-to-face contact kept to a minimum. Make sure you're still getting your point across with these three hints. 

Giving Thanks to Mean, Detached and Decisive Leaders: Reasons to Be Objective — Forbes

This article teaches you how to make the tough decisions, objectively. 

Related Articles

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

You must login or register in order to post a comment.