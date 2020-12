Dec. 1, 2020—Volkswagen is recalling more than 10,000 vehicles due to a seat belt defect that could lead to injury or death.

According to Consumer Reports, 2018 models of the Volkswagen Tiguan SUV are under recall. The front seat belts in the vehicle have been known to tear in crashes.

The recall is expected to begin on Jan. 19, 2021, after which dealers will replace the front seat belts free of charge.