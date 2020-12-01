MENU

News

ProColor Names Director of National Sales

December 1, 2020
Dec. 1, 2020—ProColor Collision has appointed a director of national sales for the United States. 

According to a press release, Casey Crocker was named to the position because of his extensive knowledge and industry experience. He's worked for regional and national brands such as CARSTAR/Driven Brands, Service King Collision, and Liberty Mutual Insurance. 

“I’m extremely excited to join the ProColor Collision team at the start of its journey to become the leader in collision repair in the United States,” Crocker says in the press release. “From production to estimating, I find this industry to be the most unique and interesting in terms of growth and evolution.”

ProColor, well established in Canada, announced earlier this year it was headed to the U.S. market.

 

Image: ProColor

