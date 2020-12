Dec. 1, 2020—Guild 21 announced its upcoming webinar, "The Journey of ADAS from Factory to Repair."

According to a press release, the virtual event will be hosted by David DeBoer, CEO of Burke Porter Group. The webinar will teach attendees about the requirements necessary to ensure proper vehicle calibration.

The webinar is scheduled for Dec. 10 at 11a.m. PST, and registration can be found here.