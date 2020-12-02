This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Dec. 2, 2020—If a feature is called "autopilot" but it doesn't actually put the car into a full autopilot, it might be a case of "autonowashing."

Learn about this phenomenon this week in ADAPT. Plus, go in-depth on the testing processes that aim to make self-driving vehicles a reality.

Are You Guilty of 'Autonowashing?'

This can have real consequences, leading to a false sense of security and dangerous precedent it sets for drivers of advanced vehicles who may not be fully informed.

Testing Autonomy, From Brainstorm to Boulevard

Across the automotive industry, autonomous vehicles seem to be sitting atop each and every trend list, though you’ll scarcely see them on the roads. In order for a vehicle to make it to public roads, it must undergo a variety of testing practices to ensure it will not be a danger to its passengers and other motorists.

How Much Does Your Car Know About You?

Do you really know what you're sharing with a vehicle when you pair your mobile device?