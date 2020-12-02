MENU

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

December 2, 2020
ADAPT

Dec. 2, 2020—If a feature is called "autopilot" but it doesn't actually put the car into a full autopilot, it might be a case of "autonowashing."

Learn about this phenomenon this week in ADAPT. Plus, go in-depth on the testing processes that aim to make self-driving vehicles a reality.

 

Are You Guilty of 'Autonowashing?'

This can have real consequences, leading to a false sense of security and dangerous precedent it sets for drivers of advanced vehicles who may not be fully informed.

 

Testing Autonomy, From Brainstorm to Boulevard

Across the automotive industry, autonomous vehicles seem to be sitting atop each and every trend list, though you’ll scarcely see them on the roads. In order for a vehicle to make it to public roads, it must undergo a variety of testing practices to ensure it will not be a danger to its passengers and other motorists.

 

How Much Does Your Car Know About You?

Do you really know what you're sharing with a vehicle when you pair your mobile device?

