News

Hyundai and Kia to Pay Millions For Delayed Recall

November 30, 2020
No Comments
Nov. 30, 2020—Hyundai Motor America and Kia Motors America have agreed to pay a $210 million penalty to the United States government.

According to a press release, the automakers performed untimely recalls of more than 1.6 million vehicles and inaccurately reported certain information to U.S. regulators. The vehicles under recall are equipped with Theta II engines, which have the potential for bearing wear and failure.

Hyundai will be pay $140 million, while Kia will pay $70 million. 

