This Week in Business Strategies

November 30, 2020
Nov. 30, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Poise Your Business for Success (And Survival) In The Covid EconomyForbes 

With 2021 looming, be sure to take inventory of what you've learned this year and how it can help going forward. 

The Four Bs of Planning a Successful Conference for 2021 — Entrepreneur

Building up a business means planning for the future, in any way you can. 

4 Ways to Reconfigure Your Sales Strategy During a Pandemic — Harvard Business Review  

Your sales tactics should shift as society does and 2020 has brought forth a plethora of shifts. 

