Survey: COVID-19 Drives Shift in Customer Behavior

Nov. 25, 2020—According to a recent survey by DigniFi, an auto repair financing company, the impacts of COVID-19 have prompted some notable changes in auto repair customer behavior.

Over 400 auto repair shops and dealerships were surveyed to learn how customers are approaching auto repair and how relationships with their cars have changed in the wake of the pandemic.

Results found a 62.3 percent increase in the need for car maintenance after shelter-in-place orders were lifted, while 57.6 percent of respondents saw an increase in the number of consumers deferring maintenance for their cars due to COVID-19. A majority of dealerships surveyed also indicated an increase in the need for customer financing due to COVID-19.

Respondents also noted the trend they've experienced in the repairs they've serviced since COVID-19, with customer concern of cleaning processes and PPE worn and a focus on minor repairs due to a lack of regular driving identified as top priorities.