MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

Survey: COVID-19 Drives Shift in Customer Behavior

November 24, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto repair COVID-19 survey
mechanic

Nov. 25, 2020—According to a recent survey by DigniFi, an auto repair financing company, the impacts of COVID-19 have prompted some notable changes in auto repair customer behavior. 

Over 400 auto repair shops and dealerships were surveyed to learn how customers are approaching auto repair and how relationships with their cars have changed in the wake of the pandemic. 

Results found a 62.3 percent increase in the need for car maintenance after shelter-in-place orders were lifted, while 57.6 percent of respondents saw an increase in the number of consumers deferring maintenance for their cars due to COVID-19. A majority of dealerships surveyed also indicated an increase in the need for customer financing due to COVID-19.

Respondents also noted the trend they've experienced in the repairs they've serviced since COVID-19, with customer concern of cleaning processes and PPE worn and a focus on minor repairs due to a lack of regular driving identified as top priorities. 

Recommended Products

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2013 How I Work Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Survey: Shops Rebounding from COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo CEO: Pandemic to Accelerate Shift to EVs

Survey: Some Shops Experiencing Parts Disruption

You must login or register in order to post a comment.