Ford and I-CAR To Offer BEV Training

November 25, 2020
Nov. 25, 2020—I-CAR has partnered with Ford Motor Company to provide training regarding hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles. 

According to a press release, eight new courses are being added, five of which are Ford-specific that deal with high-voltage safety systems and the new Mustang Mach-E. The other three courses are offered by I-CAR and cover hybrid vehicle identification, alternative fuel services, and a wide array of high-voltage systems. 

“As Ford introduces new EV and alternative-fuel market entries, we are committed to making thorough, up-to-date and relevant training available to all technicians,” Dean Bruce, Ford's collision marketing manager, says in the press release.

Each of the courses are accessible to anyone in the industry. 

