News

U.S. House Passes Apprenticeship Act; Senate Yet to Consider

November 24, 2020
Nov. 24, 2020—Before breaking for Thanksgiving, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Apprenticeship Act of 2020. The Senate has yet to schedule consideration of the bill. 

The bill would expand the National Apprenticeship system to include apprenticeships, youth apprenticeships, and pre-apprenticeships, as well as a set of national labor and welfare standards for apprenticeship programs, according to an Automotive Service Association press release.

The National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 would invest nearly $3.5 billion over five years to expand opportunities and promote apprenticeships across in-demand industries. 

According to the release, the House passed the bill largely on party lines, with little Republican support. The bill is unlikely to make it through the Senate. 

As stated in the release, "ASA supports federal apprenticeship programs and will continue to work with Congress as they develop a final national apprenticeship initiative."

