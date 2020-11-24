NABC Announces Virtual Car Show Winners
Nov. 24, 2020—The National Auto Body Council has announced the winners of its Reason Virtual Car Show, from each of the nine categories.
The nine categories were: antiques, hot rods, classics, old school muscle cars, modern muscle, trucks, motorcycles, wild card, and best paint. The winning vehicles are featured in the photo above, courtesy of a press release.
Each of the winners will be take home a custom crafted certification of their achievement, and of course, bragging rights.
Image: NABC