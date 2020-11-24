Kaeser Expanding Headquarters

Nov. 24, 2020—Kaeser Compressors Inc., a compressed air equipment manufacturer, is expanding its headquarters by 30,000 square feet.

Located in Fredericksburg, Va., the updated headquarters will accommodate an additional 100 people with enhanced amenities for employees like a cafe, kitchen, and outdoor terrace, according to a press release.

“At this critical time, we are increasing capacity to serve our customers’ needs in the many essential industries throughout the country,” Frank Mueller, president of Kaeser, says in the press release. “This new and exciting project will allow us to better support our national distribution network and our ever-expanding business in the U.S. And like our original building, which we opened 25 years ago, this new addition is dedicated to our employees, Kaeser’s most valuable resource.”

Image: Kaeser