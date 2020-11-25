This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Nov. 25, 2020—Get a deeper look at GM's EV platform, as well as a do-it-all ADAS calibration tool. It's all in this week's reporting in ADAPT.

GM Stakes Powertrain Future on Ultium

Five drive units, three motors, and lots of possibilities. Take a close look at what makes up the Ultium Drive system, and what it will be used to propel.

Bosch Debuts ADAS Equipment

The technology people over at Bosch have unveiled a brand new calibration station. Take a look at the form and function behind this brand new tool.

ADAS Calibration Facility Requirements

Interested in that new Bosch tool? Better make sure that your shop has the right space and conditions. Here's a look at all the factors that operators need to consider before expanding into more calibration work.