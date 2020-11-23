Feds Push GM to Recall Vehicles with Takata Air Bags

Nov. 23, 2020—General Motors is recalling 7 million trucks and SUVs equipped with Takata air bags, which have been linked to numerous deaths.

The recall is happening, the Associated Press reports, following Monday's denial by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of GM's petitions against carrying out the recall. The carmaker had petitioned the government four times to avoid the recall since 2016.

A statement issued by GM, which manufactures Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and more, says it believes the recall is unnecessary, though it will follow the agency's directive.

"Although we believe a recall of these vehicles is not warranted based on the factual and scientific record, NHTSA has directed that we replace the airbag inflators in the vehicles in question," the statement says. "Based on data generated through independent scientific evaluation conducted over several years, we disagree with NHTSA’s position. However, we will abide by NHTSA’s decision and begin taking the necessary steps."

Some 6 million of the total vehicles being recalled are in the U.S., the AP reports. Of the 63 million Takata air bag inflators that were recalled in the country, as of two months ago, 11.1 million had yet to be fixed.

Per the AP, General Motors has 30 days to outline to the government its plans of notifying vehicle owners and starting the recall.