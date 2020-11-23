MENU

Upcoming CAR Webinar to Discuss Next Frontier

Nov. 23, 2020—The Center for Automotive Research is hosting an upcoming webinar that will discuss technology and data's role in the industry. 

According to a press release, the webinar will approach data and artificial intelligence as the next frontier for the industry. The webinar will be hosted by Thomas Mott, industry manager for automotive, tire, and aerospace at Rockwell Automation, and Florian Baumann, chief technology officer for automotive and artificial intelligence at Dell Technologies. 

The webinar takes place at 9:30 a.m. EST on Dec. 4. To register, click here

