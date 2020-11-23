MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

Enterprise Holdings Pledges $120 Million

November 23, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS donation Enterprise Enterprise Holdings Enterprise Holdings Foundation equity hunger pledge racial equality ROAD
ghjkghjk

Nov. 23, 2020—Enterprise Holdings is pledging $55 million to organizations that advance social and racial equity, as part of the company's new initiative, Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward.

The goal of the initiative is to increase Respect, Opportunity, Achievement, and Diversity (ROAD) for youth and families by address social and racial equity gaps, according to a press release. 

“The Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward initiative will open new doors for individuals in our communities who are disproportionately affected by lack of access to resources in the areas of education, health and wellness," Carolyn Kindle Betz, president of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, says in the press release. 

In addition to the ROAD Forward initiative, Enterprise is also pledging $65 million to its Fill Your Tank program, which addresses food insecurity. 

Related Articles

Enterprise Holdings Exceeds $78M Annually in Mich.

Hendrick Automotive Pledges $1 Million to New Tech Facility

Enterprise Names New CEO

You must login or register in order to post a comment.