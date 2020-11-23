Enterprise Holdings Pledges $120 Million

Nov. 23, 2020—Enterprise Holdings is pledging $55 million to organizations that advance social and racial equity, as part of the company's new initiative, Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward.

The goal of the initiative is to increase Respect, Opportunity, Achievement, and Diversity (ROAD) for youth and families by address social and racial equity gaps, according to a press release.

“The Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward initiative will open new doors for individuals in our communities who are disproportionately affected by lack of access to resources in the areas of education, health and wellness," Carolyn Kindle Betz, president of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, says in the press release.

In addition to the ROAD Forward initiative, Enterprise is also pledging $65 million to its Fill Your Tank program, which addresses food insecurity.