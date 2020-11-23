Volvo Partnership to Share Real Time Hazards

Nov. 23, 2020—Volvo has partnered with Waycare Technologies to bring new safety features to its vehicle lineup.

The new connected safety technologies, Hazard Light Alert and Slippery Road Alert, will warn drivers of road hazards in real time, according to a press release.

The partnership with Waycare Technologies allows anonymized information to be shared between local traffic municipalities and the Waze navigation app. The added safety features will become standard in all 2021 Volvo cars.

Image: Volvo