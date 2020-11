Nov. 19, 2020—3M has released a new paint product—the 3M Performance Industrial Spray Gun.

According to a press release, the spray gun has been designed for more efficiency across the board with faster cleanup, faster changeovers, and faster cycle times.

The 3M Performance Industrial Spray Gun works across a wide range of paints, stains, primers, basecoats, and more with an adjustable nozzle.

Image: 3M