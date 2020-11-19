Classic Collision Acquires Georgia MSO

Nov. 19, 2020—Classic Collision, LLC, announced this week the acquisition of six collision repair shops in Georgia.

Elite Auto Collision, the newest addition to Classic Collision's lineup, has served its community since 1994. According to a press release, Classic Collision now operates 54 centers across five states.

"Our goal has been to be the most trusted and referred resource for our customer’s collision repairs, and by joining the Classic Collision team, we will be well positioned to continue our growth opportunities” Shane Steele, former owner of Elite Auto Collision, says in the release.