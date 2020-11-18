MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

Fix Auto USA Enters Oklahoma

November 18, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition expansion Fix Auto USA Franchise Oklahome
bnghn

Nov. 18, 2020—Fix Auto USA announced this week its entrance into the state of Oklahoma with the addition of Fix Auto Jenks. 

“We’ve always believed in providing accurate and safe repairs to our community, and since day one that has pushed our business forward," Fix Auto Jenks franchise partner Larry Ham says in a press release. "Joining Fix Auto USA allows us to take this idea even further, and we’re very excited to enhance our offering to the market by leveraging their proven platform.” 

Oklahoma is now the 13th state in which Fix Auto USA repair facilities are located. 

Related Articles

Driven Brands Acquires Fix Auto USA, Auto Center Auto Body Inc.

Fix Auto USA Adds Franchise Locations

Fix Auto USA Hosts 16th Annual Conference

You must login or register in order to post a comment.