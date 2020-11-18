Fix Auto USA Enters Oklahoma

Nov. 18, 2020—Fix Auto USA announced this week its entrance into the state of Oklahoma with the addition of Fix Auto Jenks.

“We’ve always believed in providing accurate and safe repairs to our community, and since day one that has pushed our business forward," Fix Auto Jenks franchise partner Larry Ham says in a press release. "Joining Fix Auto USA allows us to take this idea even further, and we’re very excited to enhance our offering to the market by leveraging their proven platform.”

Oklahoma is now the 13th state in which Fix Auto USA repair facilities are located.