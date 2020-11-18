This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Nov. 18, 2020—Whether it's computer damage detection or autonomous National Park vehicles, technology is evolving the tools used to benefit shops. Make sure you're taking advantage of current opportunities and prepping for those that are coming in the near future.

Can This AI Platform Detect Damage Severity?

A tech company called Fyusion developed a photography platform that creates 3D images using a mobile device. The company just announced that it has matched it with artificial intelligence capabilities to assess vehicle damage in the field.

How to Prevent Ransomware Attacks

“One [shop] had to pay as much as $30,000,” Anderson said. “None of their IT people could get them out of it, and they had to be paid in Bitcoin.”

How Would Police Pull Over an Autonomous Vehicle?

When you’re pulled over by an officer, the first thing you do is grab your license and registration, but when there isn’t a driver to hand them over that becomes more complicated.