This Week in Leadership Tactics

Nov. 19, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Lewis Hamilton Just Shared the Perfect Leadership Lesson for 2020 — Inc.

British racing driver, Lewis Hamilton, has the best leadership lesson, and it's only five words.

Leadership Basics for Frontline Managers — Entrepreneur

It never hurts to brush up on the basics, especially in a year that has been nothing short of unpredictable.

How to Figure Out if You Have a Problem Delegating—And What To Do About It — Fast Company

The first step to fixing a problem is naming it. This article can help you acknowledge when you should be delegating and how.