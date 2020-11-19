MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

November 19, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Entrepreneur Entrepreneur magazine Inc leadership leadership qualities leadership strategies leadership style racecar driver
leadership tactics

Nov. 19, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Lewis Hamilton Just Shared the Perfect Leadership Lesson for 2020 Inc. 

British racing driver, Lewis Hamilton, has the best leadership lesson, and it's only five words. 

Leadership Basics for Frontline ManagersEntrepreneur

It never hurts to brush up on the basics, especially in a year that has been nothing short of unpredictable. 

How to Figure Out if You Have a Problem Delegating—And What To Do About It — Fast Company

The first step to fixing a problem is naming it. This article can help you acknowledge when you should be delegating and how. 

Related Articles

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

You must login or register in order to post a comment.