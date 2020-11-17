MENU

News

PE Firm Invests in Newly Formed MSO

November 17, 2020
Nov. 17, 2020—CenterOak Partners LLC, a private equity firm, announced the formation of CollisionRight, Inc., which bills itself as a leading regional multi-shop operator of auto body repair services in the Central U.S. 

According to a press release, CollisionRight is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and recently established a network of 20 facilities across three states. CenterOak's investment will allow the newly formed entity to continue to grow. 

“I am delighted to again join forces with CenterOak on this latest platform,” Rich Harrison, CEO of CollisionRight, says in the press release. “Together we have built the team and the infrastructure to support significant growth while never losing sight of our core purpose: repairing your car right. Our shared vision is to establish CollisionRight as a leading provider of auto collision repair services in our key markets.”

