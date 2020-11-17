MENU

News

CARSTAR Westside Collision Opens Its Doors

November 17, 2020
Nov. 17, 2020—CARSTAR has added yet another franchise location to its lineup—CARSTAR Westside Collision. 

Located in Lancaster, Calif., CARSTAR Westside Collision is an 11,000-square-foot facility that's I-CAR Gold Certified. According to a press release, this latest CARSTAR facility is owned by Sarkis Zhamkochian.

"Having been in the industry for so long, I have always wanted to buy my own facility,” Zhamkochian says in the press release. “Our team here is a group of highly experienced professionals and we have quickly built a strong reputation in Lancaster as the repair center you can count on when you want a premier experience.”

 

Image: CARSTAR Westside Collision

