CARSTAR Westside Collision Opens Its Doors

Nov. 17, 2020—CARSTAR has added yet another franchise location to its lineup—CARSTAR Westside Collision.

Located in Lancaster, Calif., CARSTAR Westside Collision is an 11,000-square-foot facility that's I-CAR Gold Certified. According to a press release, this latest CARSTAR facility is owned by Sarkis Zhamkochian.

"Having been in the industry for so long, I have always wanted to buy my own facility,” Zhamkochian says in the press release. “Our team here is a group of highly experienced professionals and we have quickly built a strong reputation in Lancaster as the repair center you can count on when you want a premier experience.”

Image: CARSTAR Westside Collision