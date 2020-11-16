MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

AASP/NJ Elects New Board Member

November 16, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AASP/NJ addition board board member Board of Directors elect election
564567

Nov. 16, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) elected a new member to its board of directors during its last virtual meeting. 

According to a press release, Brad Crawford is a co-owner of his family's shop, established in 1961, and the newest addition to AASP/NJ's board of directors.

“It’s an honor,” Crawford says in the press release. “I was excited just to be nominated, so being elected was just great. It is nice to be a part of a unified front in an industry where it kind of feels like we are all on an isolated island until you get to talk to like-minded people to exchange problems, come up with ideas, and find solutions.” 

Related Articles

AASP/NJ Elects New Board Members

AASP/NJ Mourns the Loss of Board Member

AASP/NJ Mourns the Loss of Board Member Anthony Sauta

You must login or register in order to post a comment.