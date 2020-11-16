AASP/NJ Elects New Board Member

Nov. 16, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) elected a new member to its board of directors during its last virtual meeting.

According to a press release, Brad Crawford is a co-owner of his family's shop, established in 1961, and the newest addition to AASP/NJ's board of directors.

“It’s an honor,” Crawford says in the press release. “I was excited just to be nominated, so being elected was just great. It is nice to be a part of a unified front in an industry where it kind of feels like we are all on an isolated island until you get to talk to like-minded people to exchange problems, come up with ideas, and find solutions.”