Volvo Drops Cars From 30 Meters

November 16, 2020
Nov. 16, 2020—Volvo has begun an unusual way of safety testing that teaches first responders how to extract individuals from severely damaged vehicles. 

A crane lifted 10 brand new Volvo models 98 feet in the air and then dropped them into an impact site to simulate the most brutal collisions, and to provide Swedish first responders with a unique training scenario. 

Car and Driver reports that the lessons learned from this safety test site will be made available for first responders around the world. 

 

Image: Volvo

